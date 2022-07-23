Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(f)
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Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(f)
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(d) hexanoic acid → hexanal
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(h)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses efficiently (you may use any necessary reagents).
(e)
Predict the products and propose mechanisms for the following reactions.
(a)