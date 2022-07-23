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Ch. 20 - Carboxylic Acids
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 20 - Carboxylic AcidsProblem 21b
Chapter 20, Problem 21b

Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(b) methyl cyclohexyl ketone from cyclohexanecarboxylic acid

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Step 1: Recognize that the transformation involves converting a carboxylic acid (cyclohexanecarboxylic acid) into a ketone (methyl cyclohexyl ketone). This typically requires a decarboxylation step followed by an alkylation reaction.
Step 2: Begin by converting the carboxylic acid group (-COOH) into an acyl chloride (-COCl). This can be achieved using reagents such as thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) or oxalyl chloride. The reaction proceeds as: R-COOH+SOCl2R-COCl+HCl+SO2.
Step 3: Perform a Friedel-Crafts acylation reaction to introduce the methyl group. React the acyl chloride with methylbenzene (toluene) in the presence of a Lewis acid catalyst such as aluminum chloride (AlCl₃). This step forms the desired ketone: R-COCl+CH3AlCl....

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ketone Synthesis

Ketones can be synthesized through various methods, including oxidation of secondary alcohols, Friedel-Crafts acylation, and the reaction of carboxylic acids with organometallic reagents. Understanding these pathways is crucial for determining how to convert a given acid into a ketone. In this case, the transformation of cyclohexanecarboxylic acid into methyl cyclohexyl ketone requires knowledge of the appropriate reagents and reaction conditions.
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Name the ketone

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They serve as important starting materials in organic synthesis due to their reactivity, particularly in nucleophilic acyl substitution reactions. In the context of this question, cyclohexanecarboxylic acid is the precursor that will undergo transformation to yield the desired ketone.
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Carboxylic Acids Nomenclature

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of a carboxylic acid derivative, leading to the substitution of the leaving group. This mechanism is essential for converting carboxylic acids into ketones, as it allows for the introduction of new alkyl groups. Understanding this mechanism will help in planning the synthesis of methyl cyclohexyl ketone from cyclohexanecarboxylic acid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.

(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using alkylation of the acid)

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the nucleophilic acyl substitutions to form ethyl benzoate as shown on the previous page.

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Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the nucleophilic acyl substitutions to form N-methylacetamide as shown on the previous page.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with oxalyl chloride. This mechanism begins like the thionyl chloride reaction, to give a reactive mixed anhydride. Nucleophilic acyl substitution by chloride ion gives a tetrahedral intermediate that eliminates a leaving group, which then fragments into carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and chloride ion.

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Textbook Question

Draw the following sugars using Haworth projections:

b. α-D-tagatopyranose

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