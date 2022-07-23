Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using alkylation of the acid)
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using alkylation of the acid)
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(b) methyl cyclohexyl ketone from cyclohexanecarboxylic acid
Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize
(b) phenyl propionate (CH3CH2COOPh) from propionic acid and phenol.
Propose mechanisms for the nucleophilic acyl substitutions to form N-methylacetamide as shown on the previous page.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with oxalyl chloride. This mechanism begins like the thionyl chloride reaction, to give a reactive mixed anhydride. Nucleophilic acyl substitution by chloride ion gives a tetrahedral intermediate that eliminates a leaving group, which then fragments into carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and chloride ion.
Show how you would use an acid chloride as an intermediate to synthesize.
(a) N-phenylbenzamide (PhCONHPh) from benzoic acid and aniline.