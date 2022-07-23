In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses, using the indicated starting material and any necessary reagents.
(c)
In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(a)
Methyl p-nitrobenzoate has been found to undergo saponification faster than methyl benzoate.
(a) Consider the mechanism of saponification, and explain the reasons for this rate enhancement.
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses, using the indicated starting material and any necessary reagents.
(d)
Explain this curious result. What does this reaction tell you about the relative reactivity of esters and ketones?