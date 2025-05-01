In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses, using the indicated starting material and any necessary reagents.
(c)
In each part, rank the compounds in order of increasing rate of nucleophilic attack at C=O by a strong nucleophile like methoxide.
(a)
Methyl p-nitrobenzoate has been found to undergo saponification faster than methyl benzoate.
(b) Would you expect methyl p-methoxybenzoate to undergo saponification faster or slower than methyl benzoate?
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses, using the indicated starting material and any necessary reagents.
(a) hept-6-en-1-ol → ε-caprolactone
(b) methoxybenzene → p-methoxybenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following multistep syntheses, using the indicated starting material and any necessary reagents.
(d)