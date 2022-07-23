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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 42m
Chapter 21, Problem 42m

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(m) δ-caprolactam

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1
Understand the term 'delta-caprolactam': This is a lactam, which is a cyclic amide. The 'capro-' prefix indicates a six-carbon chain, and the 'delta-' specifies that the lactam ring closure occurs between the delta carbon (the fourth carbon from the carbonyl group) and the nitrogen atom.
Start by drawing a six-carbon chain. Label the carbons as C1 through C6, with C1 being the carbonyl carbon (C=O).
Identify the delta carbon: The delta carbon is the fourth carbon from the carbonyl group (C4). This is where the nitrogen atom will form a bond to create the cyclic structure.
Draw the cyclic structure: Connect the nitrogen atom to the delta carbon (C4) to form a six-membered ring. Ensure that the nitrogen is bonded to the carbonyl carbon (C1) as part of the amide group.
Finalize the structure: Add any missing hydrogens to satisfy the valency of each atom. The resulting structure should be a six-membered ring with one nitrogen atom and one carbonyl group (C=O).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lactams

Lactams are cyclic amides formed by the reaction of an amino group with a carboxylic acid, resulting in a ring structure. They are classified based on the size of the ring, with delta-caprolactam being a six-membered lactam. Understanding lactams is crucial for recognizing their properties and reactivity in organic chemistry.
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Nomenclature

Nomenclature in organic chemistry refers to the systematic naming of chemical compounds based on established rules. The name 'delta-caprolactam' indicates a specific structure where 'delta' denotes the position of the amide group in relation to the carbon chain. Familiarity with IUPAC naming conventions is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which can be illustrated through various formats such as Lewis structures, skeletal formulas, or 3D models. For delta-caprolactam, accurately drawing its structure requires understanding how to represent the cyclic amide and the connectivity of its carbon and nitrogen atoms.
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