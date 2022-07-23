Textbook Question
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(c)
(d)
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Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(c)
(d)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(n) trichloroacetic anhydride
(o) ethyl N-methyl carbamate
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(f) benzoic propionic anhydride
(g) benzamide
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(h) γ-hydroxyvaleronitrile
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(k) phenyl isocyanate
(l) cyclobutyl ethyl carbonate