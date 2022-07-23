Textbook Question
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(c)
(d)
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Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(c)
(d)
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(m) δ-caprolactam
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(n) trichloroacetic anhydride
(o) ethyl N-methyl carbamate
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(k) phenyl isocyanate
(l) cyclobutyl ethyl carbonate
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(g)
(h)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(e)
(f)