Textbook Question
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(m) δ-caprolactam
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Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(m) δ-caprolactam
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(a)
(b)
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(n) trichloroacetic anhydride
(o) ethyl N-methyl carbamate
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(g)
(h)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(e)
(f)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(i)
(j)