Step 3: For N,N-dimethylformamide, break down the name: 'N,N-dimethyl' indicates two methyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom of the amide, and 'formamide' refers to the amide derived from formic acid (HCOOH). Draw the formamide structure first, which includes a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom. Then attach two methyl groups (CH3-) to the nitrogen atom.