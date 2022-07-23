For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(e)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(e)
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(f) benzoic propionic anhydride
(g) benzamide
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(h) γ-hydroxyvaleronitrile
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(k) phenyl isocyanate
(l) cyclobutyl ethyl carbonate
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(f)
Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(a) phenyl formate
(b) cyclohexyl benzoate
(c) cyclopentyl phenylacetate