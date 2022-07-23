Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 42d,e
Chapter 21, Problem 42d,e

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:
(d) N-butylacetamide
(e) N,N-dimethylformamide

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the naming conventions for amides. Amides are derivatives of carboxylic acids where the hydroxyl group (-OH) is replaced by an amino group (-NH2, -NHR, or -NR2). The 'N-' prefix indicates substitution on the nitrogen atom of the amide group.
Step 2: For N-butylacetamide, break down the name: 'N-butyl' indicates a butyl group attached to the nitrogen atom of the amide, and 'acetamide' refers to the amide derived from acetic acid (CH3COOH). Draw the acetamide structure first, which includes a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom. Then attach a butyl group (CH3CH2CH2CH2-) to the nitrogen atom.
Step 3: For N,N-dimethylformamide, break down the name: 'N,N-dimethyl' indicates two methyl groups attached to the nitrogen atom of the amide, and 'formamide' refers to the amide derived from formic acid (HCOOH). Draw the formamide structure first, which includes a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to a nitrogen atom. Then attach two methyl groups (CH3-) to the nitrogen atom.
Step 4: Ensure the connectivity and geometry of the molecules are correct. For N-butylacetamide, confirm that the butyl group is directly bonded to the nitrogen atom, and for N,N-dimethylformamide, confirm that both methyl groups are bonded to the nitrogen atom. Verify that the carbonyl group is correctly positioned in both structures.
Step 5: Label the structures clearly to distinguish between N-butylacetamide and N,N-dimethylformamide. Highlight the functional groups and substituents to ensure clarity in the representation of the molecules.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of N-butylacetamide, the amide functional group (-C(=O)N-) is crucial for its structure and reactivity. Understanding functional groups helps in predicting the behavior of organic compounds and their interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method of naming organic chemical compounds based on their structure. It provides a standardized way to identify compounds, such as N-butylacetamide and N,N-dimethylformamide, by indicating the types and positions of functional groups. Familiarity with IUPAC rules is essential for accurately interpreting and drawing chemical structures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:43
The different parts of an IUPAC name

Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted, including bond types and connectivity. For example, drawing N-butylacetamide involves illustrating the butyl group attached to the acetamide structure. Mastery of structural representation is vital for visualizing and understanding the three-dimensional shape and properties of organic molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Representations of L-Configuration
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.

(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.

(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.

(e)

564
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(f) benzoic propionic anhydride

(g) benzamide

812
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(h) γ-hydroxyvaleronitrile

665
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(k) phenyl isocyanate

(l) cyclobutyl ethyl carbonate

1168
views
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.

(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.

(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.

(f)

612
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(a) phenyl formate 

(b) cyclohexyl benzoate 

(c) cyclopentyl phenylacetate

827
views