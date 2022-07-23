Skip to main content
Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 41e
Chapter 21, Problem 41e

For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(e)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the heterocyclic compound. The given structure is a five-membered ring containing one nitrogen atom and two double bonds, which is pyrrole. Additionally, it has a hydroxyl (-OH) group attached to the ring.
Step 2: Determine the type of acid derivative present. The hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to the pyrrole ring indicates that this compound is an alcohol derivative rather than a typical acid derivative like esters, amides, or anhydrides.
Step 3: Predict the products of complete hydrolysis. Since the compound is an alcohol derivative, hydrolysis would not break the ring but could involve reactions with the hydroxyl group, potentially leading to oxidation or other transformations depending on the conditions.
Step 4: Assess aromaticity. Pyrrole is aromatic because it satisfies Huckel's rule (4n+2 π electrons, where n=1). The lone pair on the nitrogen contributes to the π-electron system, making a total of 6 π electrons in the conjugated ring system.
Step 5: Explain aromaticity further. The ring is planar, fully conjugated, and cyclic, allowing delocalization of π electrons across the ring. These characteristics confirm the aromatic nature of pyrrole.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterocyclic Compounds

Heterocyclic compounds are cyclic structures that contain at least one atom in the ring that is not a carbon atom, typically nitrogen, oxygen, or sulfur. These compounds can exhibit unique chemical properties due to the presence of these heteroatoms, influencing their reactivity and interactions. Understanding the structure of heterocycles is crucial for identifying their functional groups and predicting their behavior in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
2:06
Nomenclature of Heterocycles Concept 1

Acid Derivatives

Acid derivatives are compounds that are derived from carboxylic acids by replacing the hydroxyl group (-OH) with another functional group. Common examples include esters, amides, and anhydrides. In the context of the question, recognizing the type of acid derivative present in the heterocyclic compound is essential for predicting the products of hydrolysis and understanding the compound's reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:50
Intro to Carboxylic Acid Derivatives

Aromaticity

Aromaticity refers to the property of cyclic compounds that exhibit enhanced stability due to the delocalization of π-electrons across the ring structure, following Huckel's rule (4n + 2 π-electrons). Aromatic compounds are typically planar and have a continuous overlap of p-orbitals. Determining whether a heterocyclic compound is aromatic is important for understanding its chemical behavior and stability, especially in reactions involving electrophiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:19
Intro to Aromaticity
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.

(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.

(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.

(d)

565
views
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.

(a)

(b)

(c)

992
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(d) N-butylacetamide

(e) N,N-dimethylformamide

898
views
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.

(a)

(b)

(c)

1061
views
Textbook Question

For each heterocyclic compound,

(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.

(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.

(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.

(f)

612
views
Textbook Question

Draw structures to correspond with the following common and systematic names:

(a) phenyl formate 

(b) cyclohexyl benzoate 

(c) cyclopentyl phenylacetate

827
views