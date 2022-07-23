For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(e)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(e)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(d)
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of methyl isocyanate with 1-naphthol to give Sevin® insecticide.
For each heterocyclic compound,
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each heterocyclic compound,
(i) explain what type of acid derivative is present.
(ii) show what compounds would result from complete hydrolysis.
(iii) are any of the rings aromatic? Explain.
(f)