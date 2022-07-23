Step 5: Determine the IUPAC and common names for the second structure (p). For the IUPAC name, the acyl chloride group takes priority, and the bromine atom is treated as a substituent. Number the benzene ring starting from the carbon attached to the acyl chloride group, ensuring the bromine atom gets the lowest possible number. The name will include 'benzoyl chloride' for the acyl chloride group and 'bromo' for the bromine substituent. The common name might simply refer to the molecule as 'bromobenzoyl chloride.'