Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl alcohol with acetyl chloride to give benzyl acetate.
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Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl alcohol with acetyl chloride to give benzyl acetate.
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(d) PhNHCOCH2CH(CH3)2
(e) CH3CONHCH2Ph
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(f) CH3CH(OH)CH2CN
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(q)
(r)
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride.
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(m)
(n)