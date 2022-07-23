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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 6a
Chapter 21, Problem 6a

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl alcohol with acetyl chloride to give benzyl acetate.

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Step 1: Identify the reactants and the product. Benzyl alcohol (C6H5CH2OH) reacts with acetyl chloride (CH3COCl) to form benzyl acetate (C6H5CH2OCOCH3). This is an esterification reaction where the hydroxyl group (-OH) of benzyl alcohol is replaced by an acetyl group (-COCH3).
Step 2: Recognize the role of acetyl chloride as an acylating agent. Acetyl chloride is highly reactive due to the presence of the carbonyl group (C=O) and the chlorine atom, which makes the carbonyl carbon electrophilic and susceptible to nucleophilic attack.
Step 3: Mechanism initiation: The lone pair of electrons on the oxygen atom of benzyl alcohol attacks the electrophilic carbonyl carbon of acetyl chloride. This forms a tetrahedral intermediate, and the chlorine atom is still attached to the carbonyl carbon.
Step 4: Collapse of the tetrahedral intermediate: The intermediate collapses, expelling the chloride ion (Cl⁻) as a leaving group. This results in the formation of the ester bond between the benzyl alcohol and the acetyl group.
Step 5: Final step: The chloride ion (Cl⁻) may react with a proton (H⁺) from the reaction medium to form HCl as a byproduct. The final product is benzyl acetate (C6H5CH2OCOCH3), an ester.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophilic carbonyl carbon, leading to the substitution of a leaving group. In this case, benzyl alcohol acts as the nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of acetyl chloride, which is a reactive acyl chloride. This mechanism is crucial for understanding how esters, like benzyl acetate, are formed from alcohols and acyl chlorides.
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Role of Leaving Groups

In organic reactions, leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart with a pair of electrons, facilitating the formation of new bonds. In the reaction between benzyl alcohol and acetyl chloride, the chloride ion (Cl-) is the leaving group. A good leaving group is essential for the reaction to proceed efficiently, as it stabilizes the transition state and allows the nucleophile to bond with the electrophile.
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Formation of Esters

The formation of esters is a key reaction in organic chemistry, typically involving the reaction of an alcohol with a carboxylic acid or an acyl chloride. In this case, benzyl alcohol reacts with acetyl chloride to produce benzyl acetate. This reaction is significant in both synthetic organic chemistry and industrial applications, as esters are widely used in fragrances, flavorings, and as solvents.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of aniline with acetic anhydride to give acetanilide.

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Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.

(o)

(p)

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Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.

(q)

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Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride.

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Textbook Question

Propose a second mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride. This time, let the other oxygen of benzoic acid serve as the nucleophile to attack the carbonyl group of acetyl chloride. Because proton transfers are fast between these oxygen atoms, it is difficult to differentiate between these two mechanisms experimentally.

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Textbook Question

Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.

(m)

(n)

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