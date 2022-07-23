Propose a mechanism for the reaction of aniline with acetic anhydride to give acetanilide.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl alcohol with acetyl chloride to give benzyl acetate.
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
Role of Leaving Groups
Formation of Esters
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(o)
(p)
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(q)
(r)
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride.
Propose a second mechanism for the reaction of benzoic acid with acetyl chloride to give acetic benzoic anhydride. This time, let the other oxygen of benzoic acid serve as the nucleophile to attack the carbonyl group of acetyl chloride. Because proton transfers are fast between these oxygen atoms, it is difficult to differentiate between these two mechanisms experimentally.
Name the following carboxylic acid derivatives, giving both a common name and an IUPAC name where possible.
(m)
(n)