Predict the products of the following reactions.
(k)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(k)
Two widely used pain relievers are aspirin and acetaminophen. Show how you would synthesize these drugs from phenol.
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses. Some of these conversions may require more than one step.
(a) isopentyl alcohol → isopentyl acetate (banana oil)
Phosgene is the acid chloride of carbonic acid. Although phosgene was used as a war gas in World War I, it is now used as a reagent for the synthesis of many useful products. Phosgene reacts like other acid chlorides, but it can react twice.
(a) Predict the products formed when phosgene reacts with excess propan-2-ol.
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(l)
An ether extraction of nutmeg gives large quantities of trimyristin, a waxy crystalline solid of melting point 57°C. The IR spectrum of trimyristin shows a very strong absorption at 1733 cm-1. Basic hydrolysis of trimyristin gives 1 equivalent of glycerol and 3 equivalents of myristic acid (tetradecanoic acid).
(a) Draw the structure of trimyristin.
(b) Predict the products formed when trimyristin is treated with lithium aluminum hydride, followed by aqueous hydrolysis of the aluminum salts.