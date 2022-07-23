Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
Predict the major products formed when benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) reacts with the following reagents.
(d) anisole and aluminum chloride
(e) excess phenylmagnesium bromide, then dilute acid
(f) LiAlH(O-t-Bu)3
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(k)
(l)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(g)
(h)
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(i)
(j)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) anisole + succinic anhydride and aluminum chloride