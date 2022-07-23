Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. In the case of benzoyl chloride, the nucleophile can be an alcohol, an amine, or a carboxylate ion, each resulting in different products. Recognizing the nature of the nucleophile is essential for predicting the outcome of the reaction.