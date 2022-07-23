Step 1: Understand the reactivity of phenol in reaction (a). Phenol contains an -OH group, which is a nucleophile. Acetic anhydride is an electrophile that reacts with nucleophiles to form esters. The reaction involves the nucleophilic attack of the phenol's oxygen atom on one of the carbonyl carbons of acetic anhydride, leading to the formation of phenyl acetate and acetic acid as products.