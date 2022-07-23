Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e)
(f)
Acid-catalyzed transesterification and Fischer esterification take place by nearly identical mechanisms. Transesterification can also take place by a base-catalyzed mechanism, but all attempts at base-catalyzed Fischer esterification (using –OR″, for example) seem doomed to failure. Explain why Fischer esterification cannot be catalyzed by base.
Predict the major products formed when benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) reacts with the following reagents.
(a) ethanol
(b) sodium acetate
(c) aniline
Predict the major products formed when benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) reacts with the following reagents.
(d) anisole and aluminum chloride
(e) excess phenylmagnesium bromide, then dilute acid
(f) LiAlH(O-t-Bu)3
Give appropriate names for the following compounds:
(k)
(l)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) anisole + succinic anhydride and aluminum chloride