Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e)
(f)
943
views
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e)
(f)
Acid-catalyzed transesterification and Fischer esterification take place by nearly identical mechanisms. Transesterification can also take place by a base-catalyzed mechanism, but all attempts at base-catalyzed Fischer esterification (using –OR″, for example) seem doomed to failure. Explain why Fischer esterification cannot be catalyzed by base.
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.
(a)
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(c)
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(a)