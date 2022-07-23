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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 45e,f
Chapter 21, Problem 45e,f

Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e) Chemical reaction showing phenyl-CH2-CH2-NH2 and acetic anhydride, indicating nucleophilic acyl substitution.
(f) Chemical reaction showing a phenyl group with an amine and hydroxyl group reacting with excess acetic anhydride.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of reaction taking place. Common types include substitution, elimination, addition, and rearrangement reactions. Look for functional groups and reagents that indicate the reaction type.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the reactants. Determine the hybridization, geometry, and any stereochemistry that might affect the reaction pathway.
Step 3: Consider the mechanism of the reaction. For example, if it's a nucleophilic substitution, determine whether it follows an SN1 or SN2 mechanism based on the substrate and conditions.
Step 4: Predict the major product(s) by considering the stability of intermediates and the regioselectivity or stereoselectivity of the reaction. Use concepts like Markovnikov's rule for addition reactions or Zaitsev's rule for elimination reactions.
Step 5: Draw the structure of the predicted product(s), ensuring to show any changes in stereochemistry or regiochemistry. Verify that the product is consistent with the reaction conditions and mechanism.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as they describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the movement of electrons. Familiarity with mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the nature of the products formed.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups allows chemists to predict reactivity and the types of products that can be formed during chemical reactions. Common functional groups include alcohols, carboxylic acids, and amines.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. It is essential for predicting the products of reactions, especially in cases where chirality or geometric isomerism is involved. Understanding stereochemistry helps in determining the specific isomers that may result from a reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) phenol + acetic anhydride

(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride

(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Acid-catalyzed transesterification and Fischer esterification take place by nearly identical mechanisms. Transesterification can also take place by a base-catalyzed mechanism, but all attempts at base-catalyzed Fischer esterification (using –OR″, for example) seem doomed to failure. Explain why Fischer esterification cannot be catalyzed by base.

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Textbook Question

Predict the major products formed when benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) reacts with the following reagents.

(d) anisole and aluminum chloride

(e) excess phenylmagnesium bromide, then dilute acid

(f) LiAlH(O-t-Bu)3

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(d) anisole + succinic anhydride and aluminum chloride

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