Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(b)
Acid-catalyzed transesterification and Fischer esterification take place by nearly identical mechanisms. Transesterification can also take place by a base-catalyzed mechanism, but all attempts at base-catalyzed Fischer esterification (using –OR″, for example) seem doomed to failure. Explain why Fischer esterification cannot be catalyzed by base.
Predict the major products formed when benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) reacts with the following reagents.
(d) anisole and aluminum chloride
(e) excess phenylmagnesium bromide, then dilute acid
(f) LiAlH(O-t-Bu)3
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) anisole + succinic anhydride and aluminum chloride