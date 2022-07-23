Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
872
views
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) phenol + acetic anhydride
(b) phenol + acetic formic anhydride
(c) aniline + phthalic anhydride
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(e)
(f)
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(b)
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(c)
Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.
(a)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d) anisole + succinic anhydride and aluminum chloride