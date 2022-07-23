Transesterification

Transesterification is a process where an ester is converted into another ester through the exchange of the alkoxy group. This reaction can occur under both acid and base catalysis. In the acid-catalyzed mechanism, the ester is protonated to increase its electrophilicity, while in the base-catalyzed mechanism, a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon directly, leading to the formation of a new ester and an alcohol.