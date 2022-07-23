Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.
When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of phenylalanine ethyl ester.
Acid-catalyzed transesterification:
Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.
1. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of salicylic acid with acetic anhydride.
2. Explain why a single drop of sulfuric acid dramatically increases the reaction rate.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(a) Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this compound under basic conditions. Predict which of the products will contain the 18O label. Also predict whether the butan-2-ol product will be pure (R), pure (S), or racemized.