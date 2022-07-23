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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 14a
Chapter 21, Problem 14a

Propose a mechanism for the following ring-opening transesterification. Use the mechanism in Problem 21-13 as a model.

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1
Identify the reactants and products in the ring-opening transesterification reaction. Typically, this involves a cyclic ester (lactone) reacting with an alcohol to form a linear ester.
Recognize the key steps in a transesterification mechanism: nucleophilic attack, tetrahedral intermediate formation, and reformation of the carbonyl group with the departure of a leaving group.
Initiate the mechanism by having the alcohol (nucleophile) attack the carbonyl carbon of the lactone. This step forms a tetrahedral intermediate. Represent this step using the general structure of the lactone and alcohol.
Show the collapse of the tetrahedral intermediate. The original ester bond in the lactone breaks, leading to the formation of a linear ester and the release of the leaving group (typically an alkoxide or hydroxide).
Ensure that all charges and electron movements are accounted for in the mechanism. Use curved arrows to indicate the flow of electrons, and confirm that the final products are consistent with the reaction conditions and the reactants provided.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transesterification

Transesterification is a chemical reaction where an ester is converted into another ester through the exchange of the alkoxy group. This process typically involves the nucleophilic attack of an alcohol on the carbonyl carbon of the ester, leading to the formation of a new ester and the release of the original alcohol. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for analyzing the ring-opening transesterification mentioned in the question.
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Mechanism of Ring-Opening Reactions

Ring-opening reactions involve the breaking of a cyclic structure to form a linear or open-chain product. In the context of transesterification, this often requires the presence of a nucleophile that attacks the electrophilic carbon in the ring, leading to the opening of the ring and subsequent formation of new bonds. Familiarity with these mechanisms is essential for proposing a detailed pathway for the reaction.
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Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack is a fundamental concept in organic chemistry where a nucleophile, which is an electron-rich species, attacks an electrophile, an electron-deficient species. In the context of transesterification, the alcohol acts as a nucleophile, attacking the carbonyl carbon of the ester. Understanding this interaction is key to elucidating the mechanism of the ring-opening transesterification process.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.

(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.

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Textbook Question

When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of phenylalanine ethyl ester.

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Textbook Question

Acid-catalyzed transesterification:

 

Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.

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Textbook Question

1. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of salicylic acid with acetic anhydride.

2. Explain why a single drop of sulfuric acid dramatically increases the reaction rate.

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Textbook Question

Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.

(a) Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this compound under basic conditions. Predict which of the products will contain the 18O label. Also predict whether the butan-2-ol product will be pure (R), pure (S), or racemized.

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