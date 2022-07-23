Explain why we speak of acidic hydrolysis of an ester as acid-catalyzed, but of basic hydrolysis as base-promoted.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been "labeled" with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(b) Repeat part (a) for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of this compound.
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Key Concepts
Optical Purity and Chirality
Acid-Catalyzed Hydrolysis
Isotope Labeling
Propose a mechanism for the following ring-opening transesterification. Use the mechanism in Problem 21-13 as a model.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(c) Explain how you would prove experimentally where the 18O label appears in the products. (18O is not radioactive.)
Soap manufacturers always use base to hydrolyze fats, and never acid. Suggest two reasons that basic hydrolysis is preferred.
1. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of salicylic acid with acetic anhydride.
2. Explain why a single drop of sulfuric acid dramatically increases the reaction rate.
Suppose we have some optically pure (R)-2-butyl acetate that has been 'labeled' with the heavy 18O isotope at one oxygen atom as shown.
(a) Draw a mechanism for the hydrolysis of this compound under basic conditions. Predict which of the products will contain the 18O label. Also predict whether the butan-2-ol product will be pure (R), pure (S), or racemized.