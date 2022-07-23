Mechanism of Esterification

The mechanism of esterification involves nucleophilic attack by an alcohol on a carbonyl carbon of a carboxylic acid, leading to the formation of an ester. In the case of lactone formation, this process is intramolecular, where the hydroxyl group attacks the carbonyl within the same molecule. Familiarity with this mechanism helps in visualizing how the cyclic structure is formed and the steps involved in the reaction.