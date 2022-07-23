Show how you would use acetic anhydride and an appropriate alcohol or amine to synthesize (i) benzyl acetate and (ii) N,N-diethylacetamide.
When ethyl 4-hydroxybutyrate is heated in the presence of a trace of a basic catalyst (sodium acetate), one of the products is a lactone. Propose a mechanism for formation of this lactone.
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Key Concepts
Lactone Formation
Basic Catalysis
Mechanism of Esterification
Show how you would use appropriate acyl chlorides and amines to synthesize the following amides.
(c) cyclohexanecarboxamide
(d)
Propose a mechanism for the following ring-opening transesterification. Use the mechanism in Problem 21-13 as a model.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of benzyl acetate with methylamine. Label the attacking nucleophile and the leaving group, and draw the transition state in which the leaving group leaves.
Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of phenylalanine ethyl ester.
Acid-catalyzed transesterification:
Complete the mechanism for this acid-catalyzed transesterification by drawing out all the individual steps. Draw the important resonance contributors for each resonance-stabilized intermediate.