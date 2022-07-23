Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using Friedel–Crafts acylation)
Show how the following ketones might be synthesized from the indicated acids, using any necessary reagents.
(a) propiophenone from propionic acid (using Friedel–Crafts acylation)
In which step(s) of the hydride reduction of an ester does the compound undergo reduction? (Hint: Count the bonds to oxygen.)
Draw the important resonance contributors for both resonance-stabilized cations (in brackets) in the mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide.
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of N,N-dimethylacetamide
(a) under basic conditions.
The mechanism for acidic hydrolysis of a nitrile resembles the basic hydrolysis, except that the nitrile is first protonated, activating it toward attack by a weak nucleophile (water). Under acidic conditions, the proton transfer (tautomerism) involves protonation on nitrogen followed by deprotonation on oxygen. Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of benzonitrile to benzamide.
Propose a mechanism for the basic hydrolysis of benzonitrile to the benzoate ion and ammonia.