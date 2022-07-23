Friedel–Crafts Acylation

Friedel–Crafts acylation is an electrophilic aromatic substitution reaction that introduces an acyl group into an aromatic ring. This reaction typically involves the use of an acyl chloride and a Lewis acid catalyst, such as aluminum chloride, to generate the acylium ion, which then reacts with the aromatic compound. This method is particularly useful for synthesizing ketones from aromatic compounds and is essential for understanding how to convert propionic acid into propiophenone.