Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of N,N-dimethylacetamide
(b) under acidic conditions.
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Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of N,N-dimethylacetamide
(b) under acidic conditions.
Propose a mechanism for the base-promoted hydrolysis of γ-butyrolactone:
Soap manufacturers always use base to hydrolyze fats, and never acid. Suggest two reasons that basic hydrolysis is preferred.
Draw the important resonance contributors for both resonance-stabilized cations (in brackets) in the mechanism for acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an amide.
Propose a mechanism for the hydrolysis of N,N-dimethylacetamide
(a) under basic conditions.
Propose a mechanism for the basic hydrolysis of benzonitrile to the benzoate ion and ammonia.