Textbook Question
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
c. n-butylbenzene
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Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
c. n-butylbenzene
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(c)
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(b)
Show how you would use anhydrides to synthesize the following compounds. In each case, explain why an anhydride might be preferable to an acid chloride.
(a) n-octyl formate
(b) n-octyl acetate
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(a)
Show how Friedel–Crafts acylation might be used to synthesize the following compounds.
b. benzophenone