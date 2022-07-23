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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 48c,d
Chapter 21, Problem 48c,d

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.
(c)
(d)

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1
Step 1 (c): Analyze the starting material, which is a cyclohexane derivative with two hydroxyl groups in a cis configuration. The target molecule is a cyclic anhydride formed by the oxidation of these hydroxyl groups.
Step 2 (c): Use a mild oxidizing agent such as PCC (Pyridinium Chlorochromate) or Jones reagent to oxidize the hydroxyl groups to carboxylic acids. Ensure the reaction conditions are controlled to avoid overoxidation.
Step 3 (c): Heat the resulting dicarboxylic acid under dehydrating conditions to promote the formation of the cyclic anhydride. This step typically involves heating the compound in the presence of acetic anhydride or under vacuum.
Step 4 (d): Examine the starting material, which is benzene-1,2,4-tricarboxylic acid. The target molecule involves the introduction of an acetyl group (-COCH(CH3)2) at the 1-position of the benzene ring.
Step 5 (d): Perform a Friedel-Crafts acylation reaction using isobutyryl chloride (CH3)2CHCOCl as the acylating agent and a Lewis acid catalyst such as AlCl3. This reaction selectively introduces the acetyl group at the desired position on the aromatic ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Fischer Esterification

Fischer esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from a carboxylic acid and an alcohol, typically in the presence of an acid catalyst. This reaction is reversible, and the equilibrium can be shifted towards ester formation by removing water or using excess reactants. Understanding this process is crucial for synthesizing esters efficiently, as seen in the provided reaction schemes.
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Cyclic Compounds

Cyclic compounds are organic molecules that contain a ring structure. Their unique geometry can influence reactivity and stability, making them important in organic synthesis. In the context of Fischer esterification, the presence of a cyclic compound can affect the reaction pathway and the yield of the desired ester product, as shown in the first reaction scheme.
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Phenolic Compounds

Phenolic compounds are characterized by the presence of a hydroxyl group (-OH) attached to an aromatic hydrocarbon ring. They can participate in esterification reactions, but their reactivity may differ from aliphatic alcohols due to resonance stabilization. Understanding the behavior of phenolic compounds in Fischer esterification is essential for predicting the outcomes of the reactions depicted in the second scheme.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.

(b)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of saponification of the following esters.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.

(g)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses in good yields.

(h)

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