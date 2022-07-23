Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution

Nucleophilic acyl substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon of a carboxylic acid or its derivative, leading to the replacement of a leaving group. This mechanism is key in converting carboxylic acids into their derivatives, as it allows for the introduction of new functional groups while maintaining the carbon skeleton. Mastery of this concept is vital for achieving good yields in synthesis.