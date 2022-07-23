Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses using amides as intermediates. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) benzoic acid → benzyldimethylamine
(b) pyrrolidine → N-ethylpyrrolidine
(c) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid → cyclopentanecarbonitrile
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(b) phenylacetic acid → 3-phenylpropionitrile
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) pyrrolidine → N-acetylpyrrolidine
(d) γ-aminobutyric acid → pyrrolidine
Show how each transformation may be accomplished by using a nitrile as an intermediate. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) hexan-1-ol → heptan-1-amine
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(c) p-chloronitrobenzene → p-chlorobenzonitrile