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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 37
Chapter 21, Problem 37

Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses using amides as intermediates. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) benzoic acid → benzyldimethylamine
(b) pyrrolidine → N-ethylpyrrolidine
(c) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid → cyclopentanecarbonitrile

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: For part (a), begin by converting benzoic acid to benzoyl chloride. This can be achieved using a reagent like thionyl chloride (SOCl₂) or phosphorus pentachloride (PCl₅). The reaction replaces the hydroxyl group (-OH) of the carboxylic acid with a chlorine atom, forming benzoyl chloride.
Step 2: React benzoyl chloride with dimethylamine (H₂NCH₃₂) to form the corresponding amide, N,N-dimethylbenzamide. This reaction typically occurs via nucleophilic acyl substitution, where the amine attacks the carbonyl carbon of the acyl chloride.
Step 3: Reduce the amide (N,N-dimethylbenzamide) to benzyldimethylamine using a reducing agent such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH₄). The reduction converts the amide functional group into an amine, completing the synthesis for part (a).
Step 4: For part (b), start by reacting pyrrolidine with ethyl chloroformate (ClCOOCH₂CH₃) to form an N-ethylcarbamate intermediate. This step introduces the ethyl group onto the nitrogen atom of pyrrolidine.
Step 5: Hydrolyze the carbamate intermediate under acidic or basic conditions to yield N-ethylpyrrolidine. This step removes the carbamate group, leaving the desired ethyl-substituted pyrrolidine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amides as Intermediates

Amides are organic compounds derived from carboxylic acids and amines, characterized by the functional group -C(=O)N-. They serve as versatile intermediates in organic synthesis, allowing for the transformation of carboxylic acids into amines or other nitrogen-containing compounds through various reactions, such as reduction or alkylation.
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Amide Nomenclature

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule with a nucleophile. In the context of amides, this can include the alkylation of amides to form substituted amines. Understanding the mechanisms of these reactions is crucial for predicting the products of the syntheses outlined in the question.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Carboxylic Acid Derivatives

Carboxylic acid derivatives, such as esters, amides, and anhydrides, are compounds that can be derived from carboxylic acids by replacing the hydroxyl group (-OH) with another functional group. Recognizing how these derivatives can be interconverted is essential for the synthesis of target compounds, as they often dictate the reactivity and pathways available in organic reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.

(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine

(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide

1315
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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:

(b) phenylacetic acid → 3-phenylpropionitrile

670
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Textbook Question

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.

(i) HO–(CH2)8–OH

769
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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:

(a) phenylacetic acid → phenylacetonitrile

890
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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.

(c) pyrrolidine → N-acetylpyrrolidine

(d) γ-aminobutyric acid → pyrrolidine

1011
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Textbook Question

Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:

(c) p-chloronitrobenzene → p-chlorobenzonitrile

555
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