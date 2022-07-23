Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(b) phenylacetic acid → 3-phenylpropionitrile
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(i) HO–(CH2)8–OH
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(a) phenylacetic acid → phenylacetonitrile
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) pyrrolidine → N-acetylpyrrolidine
(d) γ-aminobutyric acid → pyrrolidine
Show how you would convert the following starting materials to the indicated nitriles:
(c) p-chloronitrobenzene → p-chlorobenzonitrile