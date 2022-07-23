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Ch. 21 - Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 21 - Carboxylic Acid DerivativesProblem 35i
Chapter 21, Problem 35i

Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(i) HO–(CH2)8–OH

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1
Step 1: Begin with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. For example, you can use ethyl hexanoate (CH3(CH2)4COOCH2CH3) as the starting material.
Step 2: Perform a hydrolysis reaction to convert the ester into the corresponding carboxylic acid and alcohol. Use aqueous acid (H2SO4) or base (NaOH) as the hydrolysis reagent. The reaction mechanism involves nucleophilic attack on the carbonyl carbon of the ester.
Step 3: Reduce the carboxylic acid obtained from the hydrolysis step to the corresponding alcohol. Use a reducing agent such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) for this step. The reaction mechanism involves hydride transfer to the carbonyl group.
Step 4: Perform a Williamson ether synthesis to create the diol (HO-(CH2)8-OH). React the alcohol obtained in the previous step with an alkyl halide (e.g., 1-bromohexane) in the presence of a strong base like NaH or KOH. This reaction forms an ether bond between the two alcohol groups.
Step 5: Purify the final product (HO-(CH2)8-OH) using techniques such as distillation or recrystallization to ensure the compound is free of impurities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Synthesis

Ester synthesis typically involves the reaction of a carboxylic acid with an alcohol in a process called esterification. This reaction can be catalyzed by an acid and results in the formation of an ester and water. Understanding this process is crucial for synthesizing compounds starting from an ester, as it provides the foundational knowledge of how esters can be manipulated in organic reactions.
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Hydrolysis of Esters

Hydrolysis of esters is the process where an ester reacts with water to form an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. This reaction can be either acid-catalyzed or base-catalyzed, and it is essential for understanding how to break down esters into their constituent parts. This concept is particularly relevant when considering the transformation of an ester into other functional groups or compounds.
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Chain Length and Functional Groups

In organic chemistry, the length of the carbon chain and the presence of functional groups significantly influence the properties and reactivity of compounds. For the synthesis of HO-(CH2)8-OH, which is a long-chain alcohol, it is important to consider how the carbon chain length affects solubility, boiling point, and reactivity. This understanding aids in selecting appropriate reagents and conditions for the synthesis.
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