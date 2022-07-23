Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) N-ethylbenzamide → benzylethylamine
(b) ethyl benzoate → N-ethylbenzamide
Show how you would accomplish the following syntheses using amides as intermediates. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a) benzoic acid → benzyldimethylamine
(b) pyrrolidine → N-ethylpyrrolidine
(c) cyclopentanecarboxylic acid → cyclopentanecarbonitrile
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(a) Ph3C–OH
(b) (PhCH2)2CHOH
(c) PhCONHCH2CH3
Show how you would synthesize each compound, starting with an ester containing no more than eight carbon atoms. Any other necessary reagents may be used.
(d) Ph2CHOH
(e) PhCH2OH
(f) PhCOOH
Suggest the most appropriate reagent for each synthesis, and explain your choice.
(d)
Show how you would accomplish the following synthetic transformations. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c) pyrrolidine → N-acetylpyrrolidine
(d) γ-aminobutyric acid → pyrrolidine