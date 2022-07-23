Acidity and pKa

Acidity is a measure of how easily a compound can donate a proton, quantified by its pKa value. Lower pKa values indicate stronger acids, which are more likely to be deprotonated in the presence of a strong base like sodium ethoxide. Understanding the pKa of the compounds in the question is essential for predicting which will be more than 99% deprotonated. Compounds with functional groups such as carboxylic acids or phenols typically have lower pKa values and are more acidic.