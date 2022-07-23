For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(h)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(h)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(a)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(b)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(g)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(c)
1. Rank the following compounds in order of increasing acidity.