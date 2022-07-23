For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(e)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(e)
Predict the products of the following aldol condensations. Show the products both before and after dehydration.
(a)
2. Indicate which compounds would be more than 99% deprotonated by a solution of sodium ethoxide in ethanol.
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(d)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(g)
1. Rank the following compounds in order of increasing acidity.