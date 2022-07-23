For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(h)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(h)
For each molecule shown below,
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
(a)
(b)
(c)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(d)
For each molecule shown below,
1. indicate the most acidic hydrogens.
2. draw the important resonance contributors of the anion that results from removal of the most acidic hydrogen.
(g)
1. Rank the following compounds in order of increasing acidity.