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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 9c
Chapter 22, Problem 9c

Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(c)

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1
Step 1: Begin with acetophenone as the starting material. React acetophenone with pyrrolidine, a secondary amine, under acidic conditions to form the enamine intermediate. The enamine is formed by the condensation of the ketone group in acetophenone with pyrrolidine, resulting in a nucleophilic species at the alpha-carbon.
Step 2: Introduce benzoyl chloride (PhCOCl) as the electrophile. The enamine intermediate will act as a nucleophile and attack the carbonyl carbon of benzoyl chloride, leading to the formation of a new C-C bond at the alpha-carbon of acetophenone.
Step 3: Hydrolyze the reaction mixture under acidic conditions to regenerate the ketone functionality. This step removes the pyrrolidine group and restores the carbonyl group at the alpha-carbon, yielding the desired diketone product.
Step 4: Purify the product using standard organic chemistry techniques such as recrystallization or column chromatography to isolate the final compound, which is 1,3-diphenyl-1,3-propane-dione.
Step 5: Confirm the structure of the product using spectroscopic methods such as NMR and IR to ensure the successful conversion of acetophenone to the desired diketone.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enamine Synthesis

Enamine synthesis involves the formation of an enamine from a carbonyl compound and a secondary amine, such as pyrrolidine. The enamine acts as a nucleophile, allowing for subsequent alkylation reactions. This method is particularly useful for introducing new carbon chains to carbonyl compounds, facilitating the construction of more complex molecules.
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Alkylation of Enamines

Alkylation of enamines occurs when the enamine nucleophile attacks an electrophile, typically an alkyl halide, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond. This reaction is regioselective and can be controlled by the choice of electrophile, allowing for the introduction of specific substituents at desired positions in the molecule.
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Carbonyl Group Reactivity

Carbonyl groups are highly reactive functional groups due to the polarization of the carbon-oxygen double bond. In the context of the conversion from acetophenone to a product with two carbonyl groups, the reactivity of the carbonyl allows for nucleophilic attacks and further transformations, such as the formation of additional carbonyls through enamine intermediates.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH

(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH

(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH

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Textbook Question

Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.

(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone

(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.

1594
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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.

(c) cyclohexanone + aniline

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Textbook Question

Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.

(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine

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