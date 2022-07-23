Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(a) cyclopentyl methyl ketone + excess Cl2 + excess NaOH
(b) 1-cyclopentylethanol + excess I2 + excess NaOH
(c) propiophenone + excess Br2 + excess NaOH
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(a) cyclopentanone → 2-allylcyclopentanone
(b) pentan-3-one → 2-methyl-1-phenylpentan-3-one
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(c) cyclohexanone + aniline
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine