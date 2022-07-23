Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
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Propose a mechanism to show how acetophenone undergoes base-promoted chlorination to give trichloroacetophenone.
Propose a mechanism for the reaction of cyclohexyl methyl ketone with excess bromine in the presence of sodium hydroxide.
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(c) cyclohexanone + aniline
Show how you would accomplish each conversion using an enamine synthesis with pyrrolidine as the secondary amine.
(c)
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(d) cyclohexanone + piperidine
Give the expected products of the following acid-catalyzed reactions.
(b) acetophenone + dimethylamine