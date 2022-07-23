Textbook Question
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(e)
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Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(e)
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(f)
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(a) acetone
(b) cyclopentanone
When cis-2,4-dimethylcyclohexanone is dissolved in aqueous ethanol containing a trace of NaOH, a mixture of cis and trans isomers results. Propose a mechanism for this isomerization.
Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(c) pentane-2,4-dione
Predict the major products of the following reactions.