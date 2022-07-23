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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 3e
Chapter 22, Problem 3e

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(e)

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1
Step 1: Identify the alpha-hydrogens in the molecule. Alpha-hydrogens are hydrogens attached to the carbon atoms adjacent to the carbonyl group. In this molecule, there are alpha-hydrogens on both sides of the ketone group.
Step 2: Determine the possible enolate ions that can form. Deprotonation of the alpha-hydrogens by a base will result in the formation of enolate ions. The enolate ion can form on either side of the ketone group, leading to two possible enolate structures.
Step 3: Draw the resonance forms for the enolate ions. For each enolate ion, the negative charge on the alpha-carbon can delocalize onto the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group, forming resonance structures. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons.
Step 4: Analyze the stability of the resonance forms. Resonance structures where the negative charge is on the oxygen atom are generally more stable due to oxygen's higher electronegativity. This contributes to the overall stability of the enolate ion.
Step 5: Consider the conjugation with the double bonds in the cyclohexene ring. The enolate ion formed on the side closer to the cyclohexene ring may have additional resonance stabilization due to conjugation with the double bonds in the ring system.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enolate Ions

Enolate ions are reactive intermediates formed from the deprotonation of an alpha-hydrogen adjacent to a carbonyl group. They play a crucial role in various organic reactions, particularly in nucleophilic addition and condensation reactions. The stability of enolate ions is influenced by resonance, which allows the negative charge to be delocalized between the alpha-carbon and the carbonyl oxygen.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In the case of enolate ions, resonance forms show how the negative charge can be shared between the alpha-carbon and the carbonyl oxygen, enhancing the stability of the ion. Understanding these structures is essential for predicting reactivity and stability in organic reactions.
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Alpha-Carbon Chemistry

The alpha-carbon is the first carbon atom attached to a functional group, such as a carbonyl. In enolate chemistry, the alpha-carbon is significant because it is where deprotonation occurs to form the enolate ion. The reactivity of the alpha-carbon is influenced by the presence of electron-withdrawing groups, which can stabilize the negative charge of the enolate through resonance.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(d)

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Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(f)

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Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of cyclohexanone with pyrrolidine.

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Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(a) acetone

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Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(c) pentane-2,4-dione

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Predict the major products of the following reactions.

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