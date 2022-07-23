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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 3a,b
Chapter 22, Problem 3a,b

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:
(a) acetone
(b) cyclopentanone

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of enolate ions. Enolate ions are formed when a proton is removed from the alpha-carbon (the carbon adjacent to the carbonyl group) of a ketone or aldehyde. This results in a resonance-stabilized anion where the negative charge is delocalized between the oxygen atom and the alpha-carbon.
Step 2: For acetone (CH₃COCH₃), identify the alpha-hydrogens. Acetone has two methyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, and each methyl group has three alpha-hydrogens. Deprotonation of one of these alpha-hydrogens leads to the formation of the enolate ion.
Step 3: Draw the enolate ion for acetone. After deprotonation, the negative charge is initially on the alpha-carbon. Use resonance to delocalize the negative charge to the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group. Write the two resonance forms: one with the negative charge on the alpha-carbon and one with the negative charge on the oxygen atom.
Step 4: For cyclopentanone, identify the alpha-hydrogens. Cyclopentanone has two alpha-carbons (on either side of the carbonyl group), each with two alpha-hydrogens. Deprotonation of one of these alpha-hydrogens leads to the formation of the enolate ion.
Step 5: Draw the enolate ion for cyclopentanone. Similar to acetone, the negative charge is initially on the alpha-carbon after deprotonation. Use resonance to delocalize the negative charge to the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group. Write the two resonance forms: one with the negative charge on the alpha-carbon and one with the negative charge on the oxygen atom.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enolate Ions

Enolate ions are reactive intermediates formed from the deprotonation of carbonyl compounds, such as ketones and aldehydes. They contain a negatively charged carbon atom adjacent to a carbonyl group, which allows for resonance stabilization. Understanding the formation and stability of enolate ions is crucial for predicting their reactivity in organic reactions, particularly in nucleophilic addition and alkylation processes.
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Resonance Structures

Resonance structures are different Lewis structures for the same molecule that illustrate the delocalization of electrons. In the case of enolate ions, resonance forms help visualize how the negative charge can be distributed between the carbon atom and the oxygen atom of the carbonyl group. This delocalization contributes to the stability of the enolate ion, making it a key concept in understanding its reactivity and behavior in organic reactions.
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Carbonyl Compounds

Carbonyl compounds, which include aldehydes and ketones, are characterized by the presence of a carbonyl group (C=O). The reactivity of these compounds is significantly influenced by the nature of the carbonyl group, which can undergo various transformations, including enolate formation. Recognizing the structure and properties of carbonyl compounds is essential for predicting the formation of enolates and their subsequent reactions in organic synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(d)

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Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(e)

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Textbook Question

Show each step in the mechanism of the acid-catalyzed interconversion of (R)- and (S)-3-methylpentan-2-one.

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Textbook Question

When cis-2,4-dimethylcyclohexanone is dissolved in aqueous ethanol containing a trace of NaOH, a mixture of cis and trans isomers results. Propose a mechanism for this isomerization.

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Textbook Question

Give the important resonance forms for the possible enolate ions of the following:

(c) pentane-2,4-dione

600
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Textbook Question

Phenylacetone can form two different enols.

(c) Propose mechanisms for the formation of the first enol in acid.

887
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