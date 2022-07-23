Show reaction sequences (not detailed mechanisms) that explain these transformations:
(a)
Show reaction sequences (not detailed mechanisms) that explain these transformations:
(a)
Many of the condensations we have studied are reversible. The reverse reactions are often given the prefix retro-, the Latin word meaning “backward.” Propose mechanisms to account for the following reactions.
(c)
Biochemists studying the structure of collagen (a fibrous protein in connective tissue) found cross-links containing α,β-unsaturated aldehydes between protein chains. Show the structures of the side chains that react to form these cross-links, and propose a mechanism for their formation in a weakly acidic solution.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.
Show reaction sequences (not detailed mechanisms) that explain these transformations:
(b)
(A true story.) Chemistry lab students added an excess of ethylmagnesium bromide to methyl furoate, expecting the Grignard reagent to add twice and form the tertiary alcohol. After water workup, they found that the product was a mixture of two compounds. One was the expected product having two ethyl groups, but the unexpected product had added three ethyl groups. Propose a mechanism to explain the formation of the unexpected product.