Electrophilic Aromatic Substitution

Electrophilic aromatic substitution is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where an electrophile replaces a hydrogen atom on an aromatic ring. In the case of cyclopentanone, while it is not an aromatic compound, understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting how electrophiles like Br2 interact with carbonyl compounds. The presence of acetic acid as a solvent can also influence the reaction pathway and product formation.