Textbook Question
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
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Predict the products of the following reactions.
(c)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(e)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(d)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(d)
Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(f)
Predict the products of the following reactions.
(b) 1-phenylethanol + excess I2 in base