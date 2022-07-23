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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 68d
Chapter 22, Problem 68d

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.
(d)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the target molecule and recognize the functional groups present. The compound contains two ketone groups and a tert-butyl group attached to the carbon chain. This suggests that a condensation reaction, such as an aldol or Claisen condensation, could be used to form the molecule.
Step 2: Determine the starting materials. For an aldol condensation, you need two carbonyl compounds (aldehydes or ketones). In this case, one starting material could be cyclopentanone, and the other could be tert-butyl methyl ketone.
Step 3: Plan the reaction mechanism. In an aldol condensation, one carbonyl compound acts as the nucleophile (enolate ion) and the other as the electrophile. Cyclopentanone can form an enolate ion under basic conditions, which will attack the carbonyl carbon of tert-butyl methyl ketone.
Step 4: Describe the reaction conditions. Use a base such as NaOH or KOH to generate the enolate ion from cyclopentanone. Then, allow the enolate to react with tert-butyl methyl ketone to form a β-hydroxy ketone intermediate. Heat the reaction mixture to induce dehydration, forming the α,β-unsaturated ketone.
Step 5: Verify the structure of the product. Ensure that the final product matches the target molecule, with the correct placement of the ketone groups and the tert-butyl group. Adjust the reaction conditions or starting materials if necessary to achieve the desired structure.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Aldol Condensation

Aldol condensation is a reaction between aldehydes or ketones that contain alpha-hydrogens, leading to the formation of β-hydroxy aldehydes or ketones. This reaction involves the nucleophilic addition of an enolate ion to a carbonyl compound, followed by dehydration to yield an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for synthesizing complex organic molecules.
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Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, resulting in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. This reaction involves the formation of an enolate ion from one ester, which then attacks the carbonyl carbon of the other ester. Mastery of this reaction is essential for constructing carbon skeletons in organic synthesis.
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Condensation Reactions

Condensation reactions are a class of reactions where two molecules combine to form a larger molecule, typically with the loss of a small molecule such as water. These reactions are fundamental in organic chemistry for building complex structures and can involve various functional groups. Recognizing the conditions and mechanisms of different condensation reactions is vital for effective synthetic strategies.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.

(a)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.

(c)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.

(e)

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Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following reactions.

(a) cyclopentanone + Br2 in acetic acid

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Show how you would use an aldol, Claisen, or another type of condensation to make each compound.

(b)

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