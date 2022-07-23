Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, resulting in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. This reaction involves the formation of an enolate ion from one ester, which then attacks the carbonyl carbon of the other ester. Mastery of this reaction is essential for constructing carbon skeletons in organic synthesis.