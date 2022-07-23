Claisen Condensation

Claisen condensation is a reaction between two esters or an ester and a carbonyl compound in the presence of a strong base, typically an alkoxide. This reaction results in the formation of a β-keto ester or a β-diketone. The mechanism involves the formation of an enolate ion from one ester, which then attacks the carbonyl carbon of the other ester, followed by protonation to yield the final product. This reaction is crucial for building carbon skeletons in organic synthesis.