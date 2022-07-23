Skip to main content
Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 64d
Chapter 22, Problem 64d

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (b).

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the given reaction in Problem 22-63 part (b) to identify the type of reaction mechanism involved (e.g., substitution, elimination, addition, etc.). Look for key functional groups, reagents, and reaction conditions provided in the problem.
Determine the reactive species (nucleophile, electrophile, or radical) and the role of the reagents. For example, if a strong base or nucleophile is present, it may suggest an SN2 or E2 mechanism. If the reaction involves a carbocation intermediate, it may suggest an SN1 or E1 mechanism.
Draw the step-by-step mechanism, starting with the initial interaction between the reactants. Use curved arrows to show the movement of electrons. For example, if the reaction involves a nucleophilic attack, show the nucleophile attacking the electrophilic center.
Consider any intermediates that may form during the reaction, such as carbocations, carbanions, or radicals. Evaluate their stability based on factors like resonance, hyperconjugation, or inductive effects.
Complete the mechanism by showing the formation of the final product(s) and any by-products. Ensure that all charges are balanced and that the movement of electrons is consistent with the reaction conditions provided in the problem.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of how a chemical reaction occurs at the molecular level. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including bond breaking and formation, and the intermediates formed during the reaction. Understanding mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products and understanding the kinetics and thermodynamics of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism

Types of Organic Reactions

Organic reactions can be classified into several types, including substitution, addition, elimination, and rearrangement reactions. Each type has distinct characteristics and mechanisms. Recognizing the type of reaction helps in predicting the behavior of reactants and the nature of the products formed, which is essential for proposing accurate mechanisms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:37
Properties and Types of Pericyclic Reactions

Curved Arrow Notation

Curved arrow notation is a visual representation used in organic chemistry to illustrate the movement of electrons during chemical reactions. Arrows indicate the direction of electron flow, showing how bonds are broken and formed. Mastery of this notation is vital for accurately depicting reaction mechanisms and understanding how reactants transform into products.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:20
Alternative MO Notation for Dienes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Predict the products of the following Claisen condensations.

(e)

1582
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-63 part (a).

109
views
Textbook Question

Pentane-2,4-dione (acetylacetone) exists as a tautomeric mixture of 8% keto and 92% enol forms. Draw the stable enol tautomer, and explain its unusual stability.

2135
views
Textbook Question

Rank these compounds in order of increasing enol content. In each case, draw the most stable enol.

1129
views
Textbook Question

Rank these compounds in order of increasing acid strength.

993
views
Textbook Question

Propose mechanisms for the reactions shown in Problems 22-62 part (a).

779
views