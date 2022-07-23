Textbook Question
Propose mechanisms for the two Dieckmann condensations just shown.
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Propose mechanisms for the two Dieckmann condensations just shown.
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(a)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
(a)
(b)
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(b)
Some (but not all) of the following keto esters can be formed by Dieckmann condensations. Determine which ones are possible, and draw the starting diesters.
Show what esters would undergo Claisen condensation to give the following β-keto esters.
(c)