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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 56e
Chapter 22, Problem 56e

Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(e)

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1
Step 1: Identify the product structure and recognize the key functional groups. The product contains two carbonyl groups: one ketone and one ester. Additionally, there is a β-carbon with a methyl group attached, indicating a Michael addition reaction.
Step 2: Determine the Michael donor. A Michael donor is typically a nucleophile with an active methylene group (a CH2 group flanked by electron-withdrawing groups). In this case, the donor could be ethyl acetoacetate (CH3COCH2COOEt), which has an active methylene group between the ketone and ester functionalities.
Step 3: Determine the Michael acceptor. A Michael acceptor is typically an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound. In this case, the acceptor could be methyl vinyl ketone (CH2=CHCOCH3), which has a double bond conjugated to a ketone group.
Step 4: Describe the reaction mechanism. The Michael donor undergoes deprotonation at the active methylene group to form an enolate ion. This enolate ion then attacks the β-carbon of the Michael acceptor in a conjugate addition reaction, forming a new C-C bond.
Step 5: Explain the final product formation. After the conjugate addition, protonation of the intermediate occurs, followed by tautomerization if necessary, to yield the final product shown in the image. The product retains the ketone and ester functionalities, along with the newly formed β-carbon with a methyl group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Michael Addition

Michael addition is a nucleophilic addition reaction where a nucleophile, known as a Michael donor, adds to an α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compound, referred to as a Michael acceptor. This reaction is crucial in forming carbon-carbon bonds and is widely used in organic synthesis to create complex molecules. The nucleophile typically attacks the β-carbon of the unsaturated system, leading to the formation of a new carbon-carbon bond.
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Michael Donors and Acceptors

Michael donors are compounds that possess a nucleophilic site, often containing electron-rich groups such as enolates or amines, which can donate electrons to an electrophilic site. Michael acceptors, on the other hand, are typically α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds that can accept electrons due to the presence of a partial positive charge on the β-carbon. Understanding the nature of these donors and acceptors is essential for predicting the outcomes of Michael addition reactions.
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Synthesis Strategies in Organic Chemistry

Synthesis strategies in organic chemistry involve planning and executing a series of chemical reactions to construct a desired molecular structure. This includes selecting appropriate starting materials, reagents, and reaction conditions to achieve the target compound efficiently. In the context of Michael addition, identifying suitable Michael donors and acceptors is key to synthesizing complex products, as illustrated in the provided chemical structure.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Propose a mechanism for the following reaction.

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Textbook Question

Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.

(f)

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Textbook Question

Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.

(c)

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The base-catalyzed reaction of an aldehyde (having no α hydrogens) with an anhydride is called the Perkin condensation. Propose a mechanism for the following example of the Perkin condensation. (Sodium acetate serves as the base.)

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Textbook Question

Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.

(d)

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Textbook Question

Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.

(b)

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