Michael Donors and Acceptors

Michael donors are compounds that possess a nucleophilic site, often containing electron-rich groups such as enolates or amines, which can donate electrons to an electrophilic site. Michael acceptors, on the other hand, are typically α,β-unsaturated carbonyl compounds that can accept electrons due to the presence of a partial positive charge on the β-carbon. Understanding the nature of these donors and acceptors is essential for predicting the outcomes of Michael addition reactions.