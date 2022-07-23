Textbook Question
Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(f)
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Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(f)
Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(e)
Propose a mechanism for the conjugate addition of a nucleophile (Nuc:–) to acrylonitrile (H2C=CHCN) and to nitroethylene. Use resonance forms to show how the cyano and nitro groups activate the double bond toward conjugate addition.
Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(a)
Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(d)
Show how the following products might be synthesized from suitable Michael donors and acceptors.
(b)