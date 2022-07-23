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Ch. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl Compounds
Wade - Organic Chemistry 9th Edition
Wade9th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213728Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksWade 9th EditionCh. 22 - Condensations and Alpha Substitutions of Carbonyl CompoundsProblem 71b
Chapter 22, Problem 71b

Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b) Chemical reaction diagram showing the conversion of a carboxylic acid to a brominated carboxylic acid.

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1
Identify the starting material as cyclohexanecarboxylic acid and the product as bromocyclohexanecarboxylic acid, where a bromine atom is added to the alpha-carbon (the carbon adjacent to the carboxylic acid group).
Recognize that this transformation involves alpha-bromination of a carboxylic acid. This can be achieved using the Hell-Volhard-Zelinsky (HVZ) reaction, which selectively brominates the alpha-carbon of carboxylic acids.
First, treat the carboxylic acid with phosphorus tribromide (PBr₃) to form the corresponding acyl bromide. This step activates the carboxylic acid for the subsequent reaction.
Next, add bromine (Br₂) to the reaction mixture. The bromine reacts with the acyl bromide to brominate the alpha-carbon via an enol intermediate.
Finally, hydrolyze the acyl bromide back to the carboxylic acid by adding water, regenerating the carboxylic acid group and yielding the desired brominated product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reaction Mechanisms

Understanding reaction mechanisms is crucial in organic chemistry as it describes the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. This includes identifying intermediates, transition states, and the role of catalysts. A clear grasp of mechanisms helps predict the outcome of reactions and the conditions needed for successful conversions.
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Reagents and Conditions

Different organic reactions require specific reagents and conditions to proceed effectively. Knowledge of common reagents, such as acids, bases, oxidizing agents, and reducing agents, is essential. Additionally, understanding factors like temperature, pressure, and solvent choice can significantly influence reaction yields and selectivity.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry involves the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In many organic reactions, the formation of stereoisomers can lead to different products with distinct properties. Recognizing stereochemical outcomes is vital for predicting the success of conversions and ensuring desired product formation.
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