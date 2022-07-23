Textbook Question
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b)
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Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(b)
Show how you would use the acetoacetic ester synthesis to make the following compounds.
Show how you would use the malonic ester synthesis to make the following compounds.
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(a)
Predict the products of these reaction sequences.
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(d)
(e)
(f)