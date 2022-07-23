The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(c)
The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(c)
The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(b)
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(c)
Show how you would use the malonic ester synthesis to make the following compounds.
The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(a)
Show how you would accomplish the following conversions in good yields. You may use any necessary reagents.
(d)
(e)
(f)