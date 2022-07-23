The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(c)
The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(c)
The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.
(a)
Show how you would use the acetoacetic ester synthesis to make the following compounds.
Show how you would use the malonic ester synthesis to make the following compounds.
The following compounds can be synthesized by aldol condensations, followed by further reactions. (In each case, work backward from the target molecule to an aldol product, and show what compounds are needed for the condensation.)
(a)
The Knoevenagel condensation is a special case of the aldol condensation in which an active methylene compound reacts with an aldehyde or ketone, in the presence of a secondary amine as a basic catalyst, to produce a new C=C. Show the starting materials that made each of these by a Knoevenagel condensation.
(b)